ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has urged the NIT Arunachal Pradesh director to halt all construction activities within the institute’s campus, complying with the directive from the divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Banderdewa forest division.

In a representation submitted to the NIT director on 6 March, the ANYA cited a letter from the DFO, dated 25.10.2024, which clearly stated that the NIT Arunachal Pradesh is located within Papum reserve forest.

The letter instructed the NIT Arunachal Pradesh director to confirm whether the institute had obtained forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 to establish the institute within the Papum reserve forest, and to immediately stop all ongoing construction activities within the institute’s campus.

The ANYA alleged that, “despite the directive, new earth-cutting, CC pavement, construction of administrative building, etc, are underway in defiance of the direction of the DFO, and a sub judice Gauhati High Court case (PIL/14/2025).”

The association urged the NIT director to take necessary action to comply with the direction of the DFO and the sub judice Gauhati High Court case at the earliest in the larger public interest.