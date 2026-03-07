YINGKIONG, 6 Mar: The Yingkiong unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) organised a five-km ‘Pink Health’ mini marathon, in partnership with the Upper Siang district administration, here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang flagged off the marathon at 6 am from the Simong Club gate (Hiyeng), in the presence of APWWS Yingkiong president Kasimang Jopir Pazing, members of the APWWS, and government officials.

A total of 54 participants took part in the run. Boyom Bingep, Okenmang Lego, and

Subi Darin secured the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position, respectively. The winners and participants will be felicitated during the International Women’s Day celebration on 8 March here.

The run culminated at the general ground, where SDO Toni Mitkong, addressing the participants, appreciated their spirit and encouraged them to actively take part in initiatives that promote women’s empowerment and a healthy lifestyle.

APWWS Yingkiong president Pazing lauded the participants for making the event a success. She highlighted the importance of gender equality, mutual respect, and a strong sense of belongingness within society. She also encouraged women not to underestimate themselves in comparison to their male counterparts, stating that women possess equal strength and potential to excel in all fields, including sports.

She further remarked that the victory of a girl participant in the marathon clearly demonstrated the capability and strength of daughters, and emphasised that both men and women must walk hand in hand, supporting one another to build a healthy and progressive society.

The APWWS Yingkiong assistant general secretary spoke on the importance of maintaining good health and fitness, particularly among women, so that they remain active, confident and self-motivated in their daily lives.

The marathon was sponsored by the information and public relations department, Yingkiong, under its IEC component on behalf of the district administration, with the objective of fostering camaraderie and encouraging women to take leadership in bringing positive change in society. (DIPRO)