ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF), in collaboration with Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh, organised a voluntary blood donation camp at RK Mission Hospital here on Saturday, on the eve of the International Women’s Day (IWD), with the theme ‘Give to Gain’.

ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke elaborated key note points of blood donation and how it can save lives. He said that donating blood can be beneficial not only for the receiver but also to the donor.

“As donating blood can develop new blood cells in the body, it reduces many health issues such as heart problem and cholesterol, and boosts immune system,” Jeke said.

APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang encouraged the participants, including girls, to donate blood, as it can save many lives.

138 Battalion CRPF Deputy Commandant Dr Mudhamuchu Manasa commended the initiative, and spoke on cervical cancer, breast cancer and free vaccine available to be received by girl children under the age of 14 years.

Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh-2025 winner Longku Komal also spoke on blood donation and how it benefits others.

The APSCW team distributed fruits, sanitary pads and supplements at RKM Hospital to commemorate the IWD.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, members Kotu Bui and Kipa Kaya Rughu, Member Secretary Yakar Dawe, 138 Battalion CRPF jawans, Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2025 1st runner-up Tokmem Mengu, 4th runner-up Pema Drema, students of Rajiv Gandhi University, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, and Dera Natung Government College, and volunteers of the ALSF participated in the programme.