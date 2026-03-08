NEW DELHI, 7 Mar: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar on Saturday said that true empowerment of women begins with breaking mental barriers created by fear, self-doubt and longstanding social conditioning.

Addressing a national convention of women thought leaders at Vigyan Bhavan here, Rahatkar noted that Indian civilisation has traditionally viewed women not merely as individuals or social roles but as embodiments of power, creation and consciousness.

Referring to the cultural symbolism of goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga, she said Indian society has historically recognised women as the foundation of knowledge, prosperity and strength rather than limiting them to the family sphere.

Rahatkar stated that real freedom for women begins from within, as many limitations are often internalised from childhood through societal expectations about how far girls can dream, speak or aspire.

“When a woman recognises that she is not merely a victim of circumstances but a carrier of change, she rises with confidence and becomes a force of transformation in society,” she said.

Citing the mythological story of goddess Durga emerging from the collective energies of the gods to defeat Mahishasura, she said the narrative symbolises how united positive forces can defeat injustice.

The NCW chief also emphasised that empowering mothers is key to building a strong nation, as confident mothers nurture confident children, who in turn strengthen society and the country.

She said discussions on the empowerment of women must also connect India’s traditions with contemporary realities to ensure greater participation of women in nation-building.

The two-day convention, titled ‘Bharati – Nari to Narayani’, is being organised by the Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad, in association with the Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sharanya.

It will conclude on Sunday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the valedictory session. (PTI)