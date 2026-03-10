ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Arterial roads in townships and villages across Arunachal Pradesh are being constructed under the CM’s Comprehensive State Rural Development Programme (CMCSRDP), Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by senior BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong during Question Hour, the chief minister said the CMCSRDP is a flagship scheme of the Arunachal government aimed at improving rural infrastructure and livelihoods.

Referring to the poor condition of roads in Khonsa, Lowangdong said the township, which is the headquarters of Tirap district, has not seen proper road construction or maintenance for the past 30-40 years.

Responding to the concern, Khandu said the road is largely in good condition, except for a few stretches that were badly damaged during flashfloods in October 2024.

He said the affected portions have already been restored and are being maintained periodically by the public works department.

The chief minister said the upgradation of several arterial roads in Khonsa has been taken up under the CMCSRDP-II, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 28.04 crore.

“Development of roads in the state is a priority of the government, and we are committed to improving road infrastructure,” he added. (PTI)