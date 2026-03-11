ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday presented a Rs 36,607 crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the state Assembly, with thrust on six key sectors aimed at strengthening infrastructure, people-centric development, economic growth and governance reforms.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, said the total budget estimate has a deficit of Rs 701.43 crore.

Compared to the budget of Rs 36,607 crore in 2026-27, the previous fiscal year’s budget was Rs 39,842 crore, reflecting a reduction of about 8.1 percent.

The deputy chief minister said the budget has been structured around six major focus areas, including strengthening of infrastructure with an allocation of Rs 2,038 crore, and people-centric development with Rs 3,320 crore.

The other priority areas are sustaining economic growth with Rs 630 crore, entrepreneurship and employment generation with Rs 307 crore, resource mobilisation and fiscal stability with Rs 188 crore, and governance and reforms with Rs 727 crore.

Mein said the reduction in the budget size in 2026-27 is mainly due to a shortfall in allocation from the Centre following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission based on horizontal devolution.

“Despite the shortfall, we have presented a people-centric and growth-oriented budget for the development of the state,” he said.

Under the first focus area, the budget prioritises roads and connectivity, hydropower and border power infrastructure, transmission and distribution of electricity, solar energy production and off-grid electrification.

The second focus area covers people-centric development, including health infrastructure, public health and disease prevention, school and early childhood education, higher education and skill development, as well as support for girls and youths.

Another key point targets sustained economic growth through initiatives such as oil palm cultivation, Atmanirbhar youth programmes, promotion of millets and agricultural education, diversified high-value farming, tourism and the wine economy.

The fourth focus is entrepreneurship and employment generation through the Arun MSME Mission, corporate mitras, promotion of large and medium industries, skill development for working women, and support for startups and self-employment.

Another major area covers resource mobilisation and fiscal stability through monitoring of centrally sponsored schemes, strengthening of state revenue generation, restructuring of the tax department, power and revenue reforms, and exploring carbon markets and green bonds.

The sixth focus area includes governance and administrative reforms, such as strengthening police and fire services, implementation of e-ILP, improved border management, and technology-driven governance and research.

Mein said the budget aims to benefit every section of society in the state.

“This budget is designed to reach every section of society. Through its focus on health, education, livelihoods, connectivity, safety, culture and governance, it ensures that all 16 lakh plus people of Arunachal Pradesh benefit from one or more of the measures announced,” he said.

He said sustained investments over the years in sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, connectivity, livelihoods, governance and human capital are shaping a long-term agenda for building human capabilities in the state.

Mein also emphasised the need to preserve indigenous culture and heritage while pursuing modern development.

“Through preservation of indigenous cultures, protection of languages, documentation of rare manuscripts, strengthening of museums, festivals, cultural missions and spiritual heritage, we envision an Arunachal that is modern yet rooted, globally connected yet proudly indigenous,” he said.

He expressed confidence that with collective effort, visionary planning and dedicated governance, Arunachal can emerge as a model of balanced and sustainable development.

“With this forward-looking resolve, with faith in our people and with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, we move ahead,” Mein added. (PTI)

Quotes of the Day

# Sayad eki jobab ko de de ke de de ke mein bi porisan ho goya hu: Minister PD Sona, responding to a question raised by MLA Thangwang Wangham regarding PMGSY road.

# Eise guideline banao ki jeise aapna janata ka bi faida hona asan hona hein: MLA Kumar Waii, raising the matter regarding the procedure for compassionate appointment during Zero Hour discussion.

# This is intolerable and unacceptable: Thangwang Wangham, raising the matter of racial abuse against the people of the Northeast in the national capital.

# Mein kehena chahata hu, 1962 mein jab mein bachcha tha Delhi mein tab se ye kahani hein: MLA Ninong Ering, participating in the discussion on racial abuse against NE people.

# Hum kab tak sahe, kab tak chup baite, hum kiyu na kuch kare: MLA Toko Tatung during discussion on racial abuse.

# Government of India should enact very strict and stringent policy with punishment to deter this short of act: Wanglin Lowangdong, participating in the discussion on racial abuse against NE people.