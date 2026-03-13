Correspondent

RUKSIN, 12 Mar: Gusty winds followed by heavy showers lashed Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo areas of East Siang district and adjoining Dhemaji area in Assam on Thursday morning.

The strong winds caused mild damages by breaking tree trunks, bamboo and areca nuts in some pockets in the Assam-Arunachal boundary area.

The rain has, however, brought respite to the residents of the region from hot weather and a long dry spell. It has also given relief to commuters from dust problems along the under-construction highways and rural roads.

Due to the long spell of dry weather, the water level in the rivers and perennial streams in the region are declining, while many trees, bamboo grooves and grasses in the riverine areas are drying up.

Lack of rainfall for the last six months also caused water crisis in many pockets of the district.

Earlier, on 28 February, intermittent rainfalls lashed the Siang valley and north Assam areas, bringing a little respite to the local residents.

The sky in the region is covered with dark clouds, which is pouring intermittent drizzle. The weather condition slightly improved in the afternoon.