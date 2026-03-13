BOMDILA, 12 Mar: The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme was launched on Thursday at the zonal general hospital here in West Kameng district by Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar.

The event was held in the presence of the district medical officer, medical superintendent, senior specialists, doctors, DPMU staff, development partners, and all the staff of the hospital.

The DC highlighted the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing cervical cancer, and encouraged all stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of the programme in the district. The vaccination will be carried out on daily basis at all the health facilities.

The people have been urged to get their girl children who have completed 14 years of age but have not completed their 15th birthday to get vaccinated at the nearest health facility with their Aadhaar cards. (DIPRO)