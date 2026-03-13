HAYULIANG, 12 Mar: Twenty-five farmers, rural youths, public leaders and members of self-help groups from Nenuliang, Supliang, Kudong, Khupaliang, Tafraliang, and Hioliang villages participated in a ‘Training-cum-input distribution programme of plum and pomegranate saplings’, organised by the Anjaw KVK here from 10-12 February.

Organised under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), the programme featured distribution of 1,000 fruit saplings to the farmers of these villages.

The objective of the programme was to improve the livelihood of farmers through scientific cultivation of plum and pomegranate.

Addressing the participants, Satveer Yadav stressed the importance of scientific cultivation practices of plum and pomegranate, including site selection, pit digging, planting of saplings, irrigation, training and pruning, harvesting, and disease and insect-pest management.

KVK social science expert Dr S Peter Singh delivered a talk on the importance of scientific plum and pomegranate plantation, along with the significance of natural farming and nursery management.

Agronomist Khoisnam Naveen delivered a lecture on integrated nutrient management and organic farming practices for plum and pomegranate cultivation, while home science expert Pooja Singnale delivered a lecture on fruit processing and value addition of horticultural crops.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted that the climatic conditions of Anjaw district are well suited for plum and pomegranate cultivation, making them potential fruit crops for the district. He urged the farmers to adopt scientific cultivation practices to enhance their production and productivity.