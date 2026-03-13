DAPORIJO, 12 Mar: A three-day district-level training programme on house-listing and housing census (Phase-I) under the Census of India 2027 commenced at the panchayat hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The training is being conducted by the directorate of census operation, Arunachal Pradesh, under the ministry of home affairs, for census officials of the district, with the aim of equipping district-level officials with the required knowledge and technical expertise to ensure the successful conduct of Census 2027 in the district.

The training is being facilitated by Assistant Director (T) DCO Shillong Mandeep Rai and SI DCO Shillong Paresh Pandey.

ADC Biaro Sorum and ADES Taniam Dagiam were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)