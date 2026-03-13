[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 12 Mar: Apex Professional University (APU) here in East Siang district celebrated ‘APU Utsav’ from 6 to 11 March, bringing together students, faculty members, and guests for a vibrant week of sports, literary, and cultural activities on the university campus.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on 6 March and began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by 5th IRBn Pasighat Commandant Garima. The ceremony was attended by APU Vice-Chancellor Prof NA Khan, faculty members, and students.

Sports activities began on the inaugural day with an exciting football match, setting the tone for the competitive spirit of the festival. Various sports and literary competitions were conducted on 6, 7, 9, and 10 March, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of students of the university.

Major outdoor and indoor sports events included football, volleyball, and basketball, while literary competitions such as speech, poem writing, quiz, and other intellectual contests showcased the talents of students beyond sports.

The students were divided into four houses – Siang House, Kameng House, Lohit House, and Subansiri House – fostering healthy competition and teamwork throughout the festival.

The festival concluded on 11 March, in the presence of BRO (Project Brahmank) Chief Engineer SC Looniya.

The closing ceremony featured colourful cultural performances by students, adding vibrancy to the final day of the event.

The valedictory function included prize distribution to the winners of various sports, cultural, and literary competitions, along with the announcement of the best house. The titles of Mr APU and Ms APU were awarded to Nokjam Wangjen (D pharm, 1st year) and Jargi Karlo (BEd, 2nd semester), respectively.