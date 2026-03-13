TEZU, 12 Mar: An ‘Apprenticeship awareness campaign’ was organised at the commerce department of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Thursday by the IGGC’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati and the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Guwahati.

The programme was conducted under the Kaushal Bharat, Vikshit Bharat initiative of the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu encouraged the students to apply for apprenticeships under the scheme and make the most of the opportunities available to them.

IGGC EDC coordinator Geyir Ete encouraged the students to explore opportunities, develop their skills, and think beyond traditional career paths.

Commerce HoD Dr MK Jana highlighted that apprenticeships help in bridging the skill gap and preparing students for emerging employment opportunities.

Resource person Kavita Das enlightened the students on the objectives of apprenticeship training and various provisions under the Apprenticeship Act. She explained the eligibility criteria for candidates and the duration of apprenticeship programmes, while another resource person, Wanzen Wanzen spoke about the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the Special Intervention for Promotion of Apprenticeship in the North Eastern Region. He also provided a detailed list of establishments associated with the NAPS.

An on-the-spot walkthrough of the Apprenticeship India portal was also conducted during the programme. The event concluded with students registering themselves on the portal http://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, which opened up a wide range of trades and companies where they could join as apprentices.