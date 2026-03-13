BHALUKPONG, 12 Mar: Tawang-based 2 AP Bn NCC, in coordination with the NIMAS, is conducting a white water rafting course from 8 to 17 March at the Kameng river near Tippi here in West Kameng district.

A total of 50 NCC cadets are participating in the course. Among them, 30 cadets are from Tawang and West Kameng districts, while the remaining 20 cadets are from various districts of Assam.

During the 10-day training programme, the cadets will be introduced to the fundamentals of white water rafting, including rafting equipment, river navigation, safety procedures, rescue drills and identification of river hazards.

The training is being conducted under the guidance of trained instructors from the NIMAS.

As part of the adventure, the cadets will also undertake treks to nearby locations such as Phinjuli and surrounding areas, including a visit to the local cave. The programme also includes an educational visit to the renowned Tippi Orchid Research Centre in Tippi.

The course aims to promote adventure, teamwork, leadership, and confidence, and to impart life skills and environmental awareness among NCC cadets while giving them valuable exposure to adventure sports. (DIPRO)