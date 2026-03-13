NARI, 12 Mar: A programme under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment was organised at the community health centre here in Lower Siang district on Thursday as part of the state government’s initiative to promote eye health and prevent visual impairment.

The programme aimed to raise awareness about the importance of eye care and the prevention of blindness among the people of the area.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, ZPC Pakmo Koyu encouraged the local residents to actively participate in such health initiatives and avail of the benefits provided by the government for early detection and treatment of eye-related problems.

He also motivated the medical staff, including ASHAs, to continue serving the community with sincerity and dedication while ensuring that quality healthcare services reach every household. (DIPRO)