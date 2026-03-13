ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: Reiterating its stand on the issue of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has said that it will not participate in the newly reconstituted 12-member high-power committee (HPC) on APFRA, 1978.

The HPC to examine the draft rules for the APFRA was reconstituted in November last year by the state government after the ACF announced that it would not participate in it, citing various reasons.

In a letter to the chief minister on Thursday, the ACF stated that “the objection of the Christian community since the enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 (APFRA-1978) is against the contents and intent of the ‘Act’ which has many ambiguities that abridges the fundamental rights of Christian community guaranteed under Article 25 of Constitution of India.

When ACF is constantly opposing the APFRA-1978 and pressing for its repeal, rather than repealing the Act, constituting a high-power committee to examine the draft rules to be framed for APFRA-1978 by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh undermines the legitimate demands of the Christian community. When the statute of the law is targeted towards Christian community, accepting and joining in the high-power committee to examine the draft rules for the APFRA-1978 by the ACF would be preempt.”

The ACF also objected to the disproportionate representation of members in the HPC, saying that “a large number of representatives from a particular faith group and its affiliate organisations are over-represented in HPC and the member from Christian community is underrepresented (only one member). Further, all elected representatives (MLAs and ministers) in the HPC belong to only one particular political party (only BJP) which is ruling in the state.”

“Repealing or implementation of APFRA-1978 is a wide spectrum issue which needs across the political spectrum consultation. All members representing NGOs and all legislators and ministers in HPC belong to a same ideological background and there are ample chances of partial and unfair result favouring their own faith group political interest by suppressing the dissent of the genuine but minority member (ACF one member) in the HPC. It is certain that the one-sided members representing in HPC would definitely influence the process and may lead to group interest bias, pre-decided decision, unfair decision that would be resultantly against the secular fabrics of this country,” the ACF said, and appealed to the chief minister to initiate the process for repealing the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.