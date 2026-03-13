YINGKIONG, 12 Mar: Fifty-six more residents of Komkar village in Upper Siang district submitted their consent to carrying out activities to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang here on Thursday.

On behalf of the 56 residents of Komkar village, Obi Taram and Aton Minno submitted the consent letter to the DC.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding had been signed by 245 residents of Komkar village on 30 December, 2025 in Itanagar in support of the PFR survey.

With the latest development, the total number of consenting households has now reached 297 out of 302 households in Komkar village.

The DC acknowledged the cooperation extended by the residents, and expressed hope that such positive participation would contribute towards informed decision-making for the proposed project. (DIPRO)