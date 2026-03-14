ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Public Undertaking (COPU) Chairman Jikke Tako led a site inspection of the eco tourist guesthouse located in Lekhi on Friday.

The inspection was carried out following the decision taken during the second sitting of the committee held on 2 March.

COPU members Chakat Aboh, Oken Tayeng, and Ealing Talang were present, along with the senior deputy accountant general, APLA Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang, Undersecretary Kheto Lowang, AP Forest Corporation MD SG Rime, and officials from the Legislative Assembly secretariat and the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited.

The committee reviewed the present status and functioning of the guesthouse, which was constructed in 2014 by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited but remained unused for several years.

It was informed that the property has now been leased to a local entrepreneur to facilitate its revival and proper utilisation.

The chairman stated that government assets must be effectively utilised to generate revenue and serve the public. He expressed optimism that the revival of the guesthouse would create opportunities for the local entrepreneur while also contributing to government revenue.