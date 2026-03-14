ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a major boost to its farming community as 84,352 farmers in the state will receive financial assistance under the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a national event held in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday evening.

Under the 22nd instalment, a total of Rs 18,640 crore has been transferred through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system to the bank accounts of 9.32 crore registered farmers across the country.

In Arunachal, the instalment will benefit 84,352 eligible farmer beneficiaries, with an estimated Rs 16.87 crore being credited directly to their bank accounts.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu virtually joined the nationwide programme, observed as ‘PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas’.

Officials informed that in Arunachal, a total of 1,14,872 farmers are enrolled under the PM-KISAN scheme, out of which 84,352 beneficiaries were found eligible for the 22nd instalment.

The event, broadcast live through multiple platforms, including Doordarshan, DD-Kisan, MyGov, YouTube, social media platforms, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, block development offices, gram panchayats and more than five lakh common service centres, witnessed participation of farmers across the country, both physically and virtually.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in February 2019, is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aimed at providing direct income support to eligible land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, each eligible farmer family receives Rs 6,000 annually, which is released in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 at intervals of four months.

Since its inception, the scheme has transferred over Rs 4.08 lakh crore to farmer families across the country through 21 instalments, providing significant financial assistance to the agricultural sector.

The observance of PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas on 13 March highlights the government’s continued commitment to farmers’ welfare, officials said. Various information, education and communication (IEC) activities, including farmers’ meetings and awareness campaigns through social and print media, were organised to educate farmers about the scheme and its eligibility criteria.

The PM-KISAN scheme is primarily meant for land-holding farmer families, defined as husband, wife and minor children, ensuring that the benefits reach genuine agricultural households. Certain categories, including institutional landholders, income tax payers, professionals, and serving or retired government officers of higher economic status are excluded from the scheme.

Officials said the continued implementation of PM-KISAN reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy and ensuring financial stability for farmers. With sustained support and policy initiatives, the scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity and improve the livelihoods of farming communities across the country.