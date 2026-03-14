TEZU, 13 Mar: The 9th edition of the Hangpan Dada Tournament (Under-16) for boys and girls began on Friday at the Jubilee Ground here in Lohit district, bringing together young athletes from across the district to compete in volleyball and football events.

A total of 26 teams are participating in the tournament, including 15 boys’ and girls’ teams in football and 11 boys’ and girls’ teams in volleyball. The tournament is being organised by the sports department, in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, ZPM Baplalum Chiba dwelt on the inspiration behind the Hangpan Dada Tournament and appreciated the efforts of the district sports officer and the organisers for conducting the event in the district. He urged the players to maintain discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship while competing in the tournament.

Major Pawas Tiwari also addressed the gathering and encouraged the players to participate with honesty, dedication and true sportsmanship. He urged the athletes to “dil se khelo aur imandari se khelo.”

He also highlighted the significance of the tournament named after Hangpan Dada, and thanked the state government for providing opportunities for the youths to engage in sports.

DSP Ojing Lego, on behalf of the district police, urged the players and youths to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports. He encouraged the young athletes to make sports a regular habit, and stated that playing at least three times a week helps build both physical and mental strength.

District Sports Officer BC Das also encouraged the participating teams to play with dedication and discipline. He thanked all the match referees and officials for attending the event, and requested them to ensure fair play throughout the tournament.

The tournament aims to provide a platform for young talents of the district to showcase their skills and further promote sports culture among the youths.

Two football teams and two volleyball teams will be selected to represent Lohit district at the upcoming state-level competition, where a total of 55 delegates, including players and team officials, will represent the district. (DIPRO)