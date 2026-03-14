ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhuvnesh Kumar on Friday inaugurated a Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Bank Tinali here, in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

After the inaugural ceremony, Kumar took stock of the facilities and functioning of the centre. He interacted with the staff of the centre and asked them to provide service to the people with dedication and sincerity.

Later, interacting with the media, Kumar informed that the AUDAI-authorised centre will be run by Delhi-based outsourcing firm BLS International Services Ltd.

It may be mentioned here that last year, the BLS had won a Rs 2,055.35 crore contract from the UIDAI to establish and run district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras over six years across the country.

Kumar further informed that the newly opened centre will provide all kinds of Aadhaar service, ranging from enrolment to correction of names, change of mobile number, etc. “The kendra will strengthen the delivery of Aadhaar services in the state,” Kumar said, and added that the district administration may also avail of the services of the centre during Sewa Aapke Dwar programme at villages. “Anyone who is facing any problem regarding Aadhaar enrolment can contact this centre or the Guwahati regional centre for solution,” he added.

Responding to a question, the UIDAI CEO informed that mandatory biometrics update is required twice for children. “As the children are growing, their biometrics keep changing. The biometrics of a child, such as fingerprints and iris scan, are not done at the initial Aadhaar enrolment. Therefore, they have to go through mandatory biometrics process again at the age between 15 and 17 years, which is called MBU-2,” Kumar added.

The MBU camps being organised at schools has been kept free till September 2026, sources informed.

UIDAI Director Praveen Chaudhary, Deputy Director General Shailendra Singh, Guwahati-based UIDAI Regional Office Director Swapan Kumar Saxena, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, and Economics and Statistics Director Bebing Megu, among others, were present at the programme.