ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The state government on Friday said that there is no shortage of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the state as of now, adding that oil marketing companies are currently maintaining adequate stocks of LPG and other POL products to meet public demand.

On Friday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel D Wangsu to review the supply and availability of POL products and LPG in view of the evolving international energy supply chain situation. During the meeting, the state level coordinator informed that the supply of LPG and POL products in the state is operating normally, and that distribution is being continuously monitored to ensure uninterrupted availability across districts.

As a precautionary measure to ensure equitable distribution among consumers, a minimum waiting period of 25 days between domestic LPG cylinder bookings has been introduced. LPG bookings are being carried out through digital platforms, and deliveries are verified through a delivery authentication code (DAC) system.

At present, LPG supplies to commercial establishments are being regulated, with priority given to households and essential sectors such as education and healthcare. A public helpline to address any concerns regarding LPG and POL supply will also be established.

Additionally, for LPG supply to non-domestic establishments other than the education and healthcare sectors, a three-member committee constituted by the petroleum and renewable energy ministry will review representations from other sectors.

The food & civil supplies department, along with the district administrations, will continue close monitoring of the supply and availability of LPG and POL products to ensure that no artificial shortages are created.

The government warned against hoarding LPG and POL products, stating that “the government will take strict action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and other applicable regulations against any individual or business entity found engaging in hoarding or black marketing.”

Wangsu urged all stakeholders to act responsibly to avoid creating unnecessary public concern. He stressed the importance of safeguarding the public from misinformation, and requested citizens to refrain from spreading or acting upon unverified news.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta encouraged the people to use LPG judiciously. Commercial establishments may explore alternative fuels such as kerosene or coal, subject to pollution board permission, he said.

The meeting was attended by Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Bullo Mamu, Food & Civil Supplies Director Tayek Pado, Arunachal Pradesh state level coordinator of Oil Marketing Companies Millo Chada, and the deputy commissioners and district food & civil supplies officers of the districts.