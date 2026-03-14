State-level workshop on child rights

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday revealed that it has disposed of more than 31,000 cases relating to child rights, rescued nearly 2,800 children, and repatriated around 1,800 children to CCIs in their respective districts in the past six months.

During a state-level workshop on child rights issues held at the banquet hall here, NCPCR officials expressed concern over the safety, security and overall wellbeing of children and called for immediate and sustained efforts from all stakeholders.

The commission called upon government departments, law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and civil society organisations to collectively reaffirm their commitment towards creating a safe, supportive and enabling environment where every child can grow and thrive with dignity and protection.

The workshop was organised by the NCPCR, in collaboration with the state’s women and child development (WCD) department, and was aimed at strengthening awareness and improve the implementation of key child protection laws and institutional mechanisms in the state.

The NCPRC officials also highlighted several important initiatives undertaken by the commission, including strengthening focus on children’s mental health, development of AI-based mechanisms to address child sexual abuse material, welfare measures for children staying with their mothers in prisons, initiatives for protecting the rights of transgender children, and promotion of the Sugar Board initiative in schools to address childhood obesity.

NCPCR Director Ramanathan Reddy provided an overview of the objectives of the workshop through a webcast.

Addressing the participants, WCD Director Chadan Tangjang emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among government departments and stakeholders to ensure effective protection of children’s rights.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Ratan Anya delivered a special address, emphasising the need for strengthening institutional mechanisms to safeguard children, initiating anti-ragging mechanisms, and ensuring effective implementation of child protection laws, so that every child can grow in a more safe, secure and positive environment.

During the technical session, ICR CWC chairperson Taba Zim delivered a presentation highlighting the issues and gaps in the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The presentation highlighted the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders involved in child protection.

During the technical session on prevention of child trafficking, PHQ Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shivendu Bhushan highlighted that human trafficking remains one of the most serious organised crimes globally, often placing vulnerable children at risk of exploitation such as forced labour, domestic servitude, begging, and other forms of abuse. He emphasised that addressing the issue requires a whole-of-government and community approach, with greater awareness among parents and communities, strict monitoring of placement and recruitment agencies, and stronger interstate coordination among law enforcement agencies.

He further stressed the importance of vigilance at transit points such as railway stations, airports, and bus terminals, along with strengthening institutional support systems, including police units, shelter homes, and rehabilitation mechanisms to ensure the protection and wellbeing of children.

Elementary Education Deputy Director Minni Lego highlighted measures relating to safety and security of children in schools being undertaken by the education department, such as anti-ragging guidelines, constitution of Prahari Clubs, awareness programmes related to the POCSO Act, character verification of school staffers and safety audit of schools, including several other draft guidelines on safety and security of girl students and safe transportation in consonance with the RTE Act, 2009, POCSO Act, 2012 and directions from the CBSE, the NCPCR and the Supreme Court.

The workshop also included deliberations on key thematic areas, such as accountability framework in schools, safety and security of children in educational institutions, and strengthening the implementation of child protection laws. The participants emphasised the need for regular capacity building, improved inter-departmental coordination, and stronger institutional mechanisms to ensure the protection and wellbeing of children.

During the open house discussion, the participants shared field experiences and highlighted practical challenges faced in the implementation of child protection laws and programmes. The participants stressed the need for improved coordination, regular capacity building, and stronger institutional mechanisms to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children. They also raised issues of reservation for children in private schools, child helpline services, rehabilitation of rescued children, empanelment of support persons for POCSO victims, delayed chargesheet filing, awareness on JJ Act and POCSO Act, infrastructure gap in DCPUs, etc, which were addressed by the resource persons and departmental heads, along with CDPO (HQ) Ojing Talom.

The workshop witnessed participation of officials of various departments, including WCD, police, and education, besides members of statutory bodies, representatives from school management committees, child protection institutions, and other stakeholders working for the welfare of children in the state.

A similar programme was held also in East Kameng district headquarters Seppa on Friday.

Speakers included Seppa AC Laxmi Dodum and APSCPCR Member Secretary Yakar Dawe. Dawe spoke on the COTPA Act, 2003 and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2016, and expressed concern over the rising unreported cases of premature pregnancy and its harmful effects physically and psychologically.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Damge Niri spoke on the provisions of the POCSO Act and the JJ Act, and advised the stakeholders to help in effective implementation of the child rights Acts.

APSCPCR members Niri Chongruju and Honluk Lukham advised the gathering to create safe environment for children in schools, and also suggested to the police to be tough in dealing with child right violators.