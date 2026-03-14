LEKANG, 13 Mar: Various government departments provided services to the beneficiaries during a Sewa Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised at Rangalibeel here in Namsai district on Friday.

During the programme, the Lekang assistant commissioner encouraged the villagers to avail of the various services and benefits being provided by the participating departments under the SAD initiative.

Lower Lekang ZPM Hiranya Bikomiya Deori highlighted the importance of the SAD initiative, which aims to deliver government services directly to rural areas, so that villagers can easily avail of the benefits of various state and central government schemes.

During the camp, several services and welfare schemes were provided to the villagers under the ANBY, ANPY, MIDH, CMAAY, PM-JAY, ANMPY, and PMMSY.

First aid kits were distributed to the gaon bura and the headmaster of the government primary school by the disaster management department.

The camp received a positive response from the local residents, who benefitted from various services and awareness programmes conducted by the participating departments. (DIPR)