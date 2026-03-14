BOMDILA, 13 Mar: A three-day exposure tour for PRI members from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi districts to West Kameng district concluded on Friday.

The objective of the tour was to understand the best practices in the fields of tourism, livelihood-oriented activities, rural hospitality, homestay management, convergence of government schemes at the grassroots level, and other development practices in West Kameng.

During an interaction with West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar, the PRI members shared their learnings and experiences from the tour and expressed their eagerness to implement the best practices in their respective jurisdictions.

Highlighting the role and significance of PRI leaders in the development of the region, the deputy commissioner urged them to remain actively engaged in all developmental activities taking place in their areas, and to ensure proper monitoring.

He also threw light on the growing potential and scope of rural tourism, noting that tourists are increasingly drawn towards such experiences. He further stressed the need to understand the potential of the region and to make long-term plans for its development and growth. (DIPRO)