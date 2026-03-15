ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: A total of 213 cases out of the 2,484 taken up (both pre-litigation and pending stages), were settled with a total settlement amount of Rs 1,18,39,004 during national lok adalats held in various subordinate courts across the state on Saturday, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) stated in a release.

Twenty-five benches were constituted in the district & sessions courts in Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu, Yupia, Aalo and Basar, the additional district & sessions court in Basar, the courts of the chief judicial magistrates in Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, Changlang, Daporijo, Yupia and Aalo, and judicial magistrate first class in Tawang, Pangin, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Longding, Anini, Yupia, Namsai and Khonsa to take up the listed cases, the APSLSA said.