ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The state-level Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) meeting for 2026 was held here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, and attended by, among others, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, DDG (E&U) Shailendra Singh, UIDAI Guwahati RO DDG Ngachan Zimik, and senior officials of the UIDAI head office and regional office.

Zimik delivered a presentation along with Aadhaar Usage Director Praveen Chaudhary and UIDAI Guwahati RO Director Abhishek Koushik.

The points discussed during the meeting included Aadhaar, its key features and benefits; the new Aadhaar app and OVSE registration process; accelerating Aadhaar enrolment for children (0-5 years) through birth registration-based Aadhaar enrolment at district hospitals and health facilities using birth registration number; improving Aadhaar enrolment in low-saturation districts; and identifying the cause and bridge the gap between the number of overall mandatory biometric update pendency vs the number of students enrolled in the UDISE+ portal.

Digitisation of birth registration, conversion of non-digitised PoI/PoA documents issued by the state government, adoption of Aadhaar seeding, and authentication for delivering state-sponsored schemes enabling direct benefit transfer through Aadhaar were also discussed.

UIDAI CEO Kumar highlighted the significance of Aadhaar as a PoI (proof of identity) and its widespread acceptance in almost all sectors in India. While speaking on mandatory biometric update (MBU), he urged the state government to focus on enrolling children into the education system and the UDISE+ portal, so that the gap reflected in terms of MBU pendency in the state and in the UDISE+ portal could be reduced. He also emphasised on digitisation of birth and death registration across all registration units in the state.

Speaking on enrolment and reaching out to remote areas, he requested the state government to explore the option of utilising the resources of panchayati raj institutions and CSC e-Gov.

The CEO commended the state government for “digitising majority of PoI/PoA documents issued by state departments in the state,” and requested the chairman of the committee to digitise the remaining documents and also take necessary initiative in the conversion of all legacy records of such documents in the state.

The principal secretary complimented the UIDAI team for the assistance being rendered to the state. Regarding districts with low saturation, he mentioned that “the network connectivity in recent times, at least at all district HQs, has improved and hence the saturation in these districts shouldn’t be an issue.” The chairman issued directions to the education department to work on enrolling students in the UDISE+ portal and carry out a focused drive to clear the MBU pendency in the state.

He acknowledged the benefits of Aadhaar seeding and authentication in delivering DBT schemes in the state, and asked the respective departments to immediately issue gazette notifications as per Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016. He also asked the two registrars, ie, economics & statistics and elementary education, to assess the condition of the Aadhaar enrolment kits in their possession. He also directed that mutual sharing of deceased records be undertaken for the benefit of the state government and the UIDAI.