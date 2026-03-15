ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: A ‘BAIC Connect’ event was conducted here on Saturday by the BAIC Exhibition & Events, a knowledge-sharing and networking platform bringing together architects, engineers, government officials, builders, and industry leaders to discuss the future of architecture, urban planning, and infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Architects Association of Arunachal Pradesh (AAAP). Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari Tadar attended the event along with AAAP president and Padma Shri awardee Techi Guvin.

In her address, the mayor expressed hope that such events would attract more business opportunities for Arunachalees and develop Itanagar as a business-friendly destination.

Also present was Chief Engineer Benny Pelen, Tanyok Taga, retired chief engineer Atop Lego, SE Nani Nath, SE Tayum Tok, and several other technocrats, besides many young architects.

In his address, Guvin expressed hope that more such events would be conducted in the future. He also urged builders from outside the state to come and invest in Arunachal.

The platform also witnessed the presence of renowned architects Jini, Amarnath CB, Mahesh Bangad, Dr Atop Lego, Dibjyoti Baruah, Mriganka Hazarika, and Rana Mahanta, along with many other senior architects, civil engineers, builders, contractors and consultants from across the region.

Dr Lego conducted a session on seismic resilience in hill-state construction, highlighting the importance of earthquake-resistant design and safety standards for infrastructure in the Northeast.

Architect Amarnath CB spoke on building information modelling (BIM) and its role in improving efficiency, collaboration and digital integration in modern construction projects. Architect Mahesh Bangad presented insights into sustainable and climate-responsive architecture, emphasising the importance of environmentally responsible design solutions suitable for the terrain and climate of the Northeast.

A special highlight of the event was the urban development round table discussion, where senior professionals from different sectors discussed the growth of architecture and urban planning in Arunachal.

The event received strong support from industry partners. Jindal Steel & Power joined the platform as the title sponsor, while VOX supported the initiative as associate partner. Other partners included Tama Fabrication, Eastern Engineers & Consultants, Jindal Stainless as branding partner, along with supporting partners Tostem and Fenesta.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Miilee Sinha, founder of BAIC Exhibition & Events, expressed her gratitude to the Architects Association of Arunachal Pradesh, government departments, industry partners, and the professional fraternity for their overwhelming support and participation.

Neha Malhotra, another founder member, also expressed her sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, partners and the professional community for making BAIC Connect Itanagar a meaningful and successful platform. She emphasised that BAIC Connect aims to continue creating collaborative opportunities for knowledge sharing, professional dialogue and industry engagement in the Northeast region.