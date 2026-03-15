NAHARLAGUN, 14 Mar: The World Kidney Day was celebrated by the nephrology department of the TRIHMS here on 12 March.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, and community members to promote awareness about kidney disease.

As part of the celebration, a free health screening programme was organised to assess kidney health among individuals in the community.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Officer Dr Dukhum Raina highlighted the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease, and stressed the importance of regular health check-ups and preventive care. He appreciated the dedication of healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, and dialysis technicians – who work tirelessly to support patients with kidney disease.

TRIHMS nephrologist Dr Oyik Tamut spoke about the role of healthy kidneys, such as filtering waste products, regulating fluids, maintaining electrolyte balance, regulating blood pressure and blood production, and healthy bones.

Delhi-based SRGRH consultant nephrologist Dr Rajdeb Saha explained the importance of early detection and prevention of kidney disease. Lifestyle measures such as maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, managing blood pressure and diabetes, and undergoing regular health checkups can significantly reduce the risk of kidney damage, he said.

To commemorate the day, the TRIHMS dialysis unit felicitated two of its patients as a gesture of recognition and encouragement.

TRIHMS Dialysis Medical Officer Dr T Lollen spoke about the collective efforts and commitment of patients, the caregivers and healthcare workers as crucial in improving the quality of life of those dependent on dialysis.

The celebration concluded with an interactive session among the experts, patients and other attendees.