RONO HILLS, 14 Mar: A weeklong technology conclave organised by the DST-Technology Enabling Centre (DST-TEC) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded at the computer science & engineering department of RGU here on Friday.

The programme aimed to provide the participants with theoretical and practical insights into emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, Internet of Things, mathematical and statistical modelling, and learning technologies. It witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, research scholars, and faculty members interested in advanced technological innovations.

The concluding session, held at the smart theatre of the computer science & engineering department, featured keynote talks, paper presentations, and poster and idea presentations, followed by an award ceremony recognising the best contributions.

Delivering the keynote address, Padma Shri awardee and founder of UKB Agrotech Dr Uddhab Bharali spoke on ‘Scientific temperament and need-based technology’, encouraging young innovators to develop technologies that address real-world societal challenges.

The conclave also featured expert talks by Dr Chandresh Maurya of IIT Indore and Dr Raja Singh from Corps AI, Gurugram, who shared insights on emerging AI technologies and industry applications.

The event was attended by RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, IQAC Director Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee, and Computer Science & Engineering HoD Ani Taggu, who appreciated the initiative for promoting technology-driven research and innovation among students and researchers.

A major highlight of the programme was the opportunity for selected participants to receive a six-month project-based internship along with mentorship from leading academic and industry experts. Selected participants may also receive an internship grant of Rs 40,000, based on their performance during the winter school.

The programme concluded with the valedictory ceremony, during which awards were given away for the best paper, best poster and best idea to outstanding participants.