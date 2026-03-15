YINGKIONG, 14 Mar: Twenty more families of Simong village in Upper Siang district have extended their consent to carrying out activities to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

On behalf of the villagers, Genom Tekseng submitted the consent letters to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the DC’s bungalow here on Saturday.

Jerang appreciated the forward-thinking mindset of the villagers of Simong, stating that such a step would go a long way in promoting development and progress in the region.

With this latest development, a total of 194 out of 240 families of Simong village have given their consent to the MoU for PFR activities.

Earlier, 128 families had submitted their consent on 26 February, followed by 46 families on 6 March, expressing their support and commitment towards the PFR survey. (DIPRO)