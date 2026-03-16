PASIGHAT, 15 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on Saturday held a formal farewell programme for its founding vice-chancellor (VC), Prof Tomo Riba, as he concludes his tenure at the institution he built from the ground up.

The event, attended by faculty members, administrative staff, and students, was marked by warmth and emotion as colleagues and co-workers gathered to honour his contributions and bid him farewell.

In his farewell address, Prof Riba urged those present to live well, stay healthy, and remain committed to serving the society. “Live a good life. Do not suffer – sufferings are created by yourself only,” he said.

He called on faculty members, staff, and students to be honest, contribute meaningfully to society, and carry forward the values of hard work and humility.

“Be honest, be useful to society, and be good agents of change,” he said.

He expressed deep hope for the university’s continued academic growth, and urged the university community to keep the spirit of inquiry alive.

He said he wanted APU to produce not merely qualified graduates but individuals of character who carry their education back into their communities and make a genuine difference.

He also took a moment to fondly acknowledge the geography department of Rajiv Gandhi University, where his own academic journey had taken root, expressing gratitude for the foundation it gave him.

In a moment that visibly moved the gathering, he asked to be remembered beyond his role as an administrator. “Remember me as a father, as a grandfather,” he said, bringing an emotional close to his address.

Registrar Narmi Darang paid tribute to Prof Riba, describing his guidance over the years as that of a guardian, a protector, and an unfailing solver of problems.

He said that whenever he faced a difficult administrative situation, meeting with the vice-chancellor always brought clarity and assurance.

“He was always content to meet you, no matter the problem, and he always handled things so nicely,” he said.

He recalled Prof Riba as a leader who led not through authority alone but through his own conduct and commitment, and extended heartfelt congratulations on a successful tenure.

“The university is what it is today in no small part because of him,” he said, praying for Prof Riba’s good health and happiness in the years ahead.

Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng brought a personal dimension to the tributes, recalling Prof Riba as his teacher and PhD supervisor.

He described him as one of the most humble and hardworking individuals he has known – a man who wore his seniority lightly and always made time for those around him.

“He never made you feel small for not knowing something,” he said. “He made you feel capable of finding the answer.”

He said that to have been guided by Prof Riba, first as a student and then as a colleague, has been one of the great privileges of his career.

Many other faculty members and staff also shared personal memories and tributes, each reflecting a consistent picture of a VC who was accessible, present, and deeply invested in the people around him.

The APU Teachers Association presented a citation of appreciation to Prof Riba in recognition of his contributions to the academic and institutional development of the university.

A short biopic video tracing Prof Riba’s life from childhood to the present day, produced by the APU’s mass communication department, was also screened during the programme and drew a strong emotional response from those present.

Faculty members and staff of the university attended the programme in large numbers.