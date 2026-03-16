ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The members of the transgender community in Arunachal Pradesh have strongly opposed the Transgender Bill 2026, stating that its narrow definition of ‘transgender persons’ risks exclusion of transgender individuals from tribal and indigenous communities across India, particularly in regions such as the Northeast.

They demanded that the government withdraw the policy, calling it “regressive,” and draft a new and inclusive legislation in consultation with the community.

“The Transgender Bill 2026, presented in Parliament on Thursday, attempts to narrow the definition of a transgender person to specific socio-cultural communities or biological markers. This approach is deeply problematic and exclusionary. Such a restrictive definition risks excluding trans men, non-binary persons, variations of intersex people, gender-fluid individuals, and many others whose identities cannot and should not be reduced to medical or congenital criteria,” AP QueerStation stated in a release.

It added that India’s transgender communities are diverse, and policies must recognise regional and cultural differences rather than imposing a single socio-cultural model of gender identity.

“Reducing gender identity to clinical or biological standards reflects a form of transmedicalism that overlooks the fundamental principles of personal autonomy and dignity. Gender identity is a deeply personal aspect of human identity and should not be confined to rigid medical definitions. Limiting this recognition erases the diversity within gender identities and undermines the struggles and advocacy efforts of countless individuals who have fought for recognition, equality, and dignity. Trans youths, who have only recently begun accessing educational and employment opportunities following the NALSA judgement, are likely to face renewed backlash if this bill comes into effect,” the release said.

It also stated that the proposed bill directly contradicts the Supreme Court judgements such as NALSA vs Union of India, Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India, and other Supreme Court rulings affirming the fundamental rights to privacy, dignity, and equality.

“At a time when global conversations around human rights and democratic values are increasingly centred on equality, autonomy, and bodily freedom, it is essential that laws and policies move in the direction of inclusion rather than exclusion. Policymakers and political leaders must engage meaningfully with trans and queer communities, particularly those from marginalised and indigenous backgrounds, along with civil society organisations and human rights experts, to ensure that any legal framework protects the dignity, rights, and diversity of all individuals,” it said.

An AP QueerStation team held a meeting on Sunday with Rudrani, a transgender activist from Xomonoy, Assam, who explained the provisions of the proposed Transgender Bill 2026 and its potential impact on the community.

Sawang Wangchha, founder of AP QueerStation, spoke about his firsthand experiences working with the transgender community in Arunachal. He highlighted that even processes such as name changes or gender marker changes remain extremely difficult in the state due to the nature of tightly knit tribal societies.

He noted that, while the community is still navigating the challenges under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the newly proposed amendment bill would make life even harder for transgender persons.