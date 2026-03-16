NAMSAI, 15 Mar: A two-day training programme on the implementation of the National Highways Act, 1956, and hands-on training on the Bhoomi Rashi portal, organised by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), concluded here in Namsai district on 13 March.

The programme aimed to strengthen understanding of the provisions of the National Highways Act, particularly procedures related to land acquisition, statutory notifications, compensation determination and disbursement, and coordination between district administrations and implementing agencies.

Deputy commissioners and district revenue officials from seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with NHIDCL field engineers and project staff participated in the training.

During technical and interactive sessions, officials from the NHIDCL headquarters and the road transport and highways ministry highlighted the statutory provisions, procedural requirements, and practical challenges faced during land acquisition for highway projects.

During the session on the Bhoomi Rashi portal, the resource persons spoke on the online process for submission and processing of land acquisition proposals, workflow management, documentation requirements, and monitoring of various stages through the digital platform to improve transparency and efficiency.