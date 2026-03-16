KHONSA, 15 Mar: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) distributed artificial limbs to the beneficiaries of Tirap and Longding districts under Operation Sadbhavana during an outreach programme held here in Tirap district on Sunday.

The beneficiaries were identified in coordination with the local authorities to ensure timely and genuine support.

The event witnessed participation of local community members and representatives.

The recipients and their families expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the AR for the thoughtful gesture and for its continued support to the people of the region. (DIPRO)