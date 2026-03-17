[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Four people were killed and three others were injured in a major mudslide that occurred at a construction site in the Niti Vihar area here. The incident took place on Monday evening when a portion of land caved in at a private residence where a retaining wall was being constructed.

Talking to this daily, Itanagar Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu informed that all the bodies have been recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Choki Tasar, Ratan Burman, Godak Raja and Godak Tabin. The injured are Tatung Tajit, Choki Takio, and Hasinoor Ali.

“The injured have been admitted to the hospital,” informed SP Jummar Basar.

The authorities received a distress call at approximately 4:30 pm, and a rescue team promptly responded to the scene. Itanagar Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar, Assistant Commissioner Tamo Dada, DDMO Moromi Sonam, and SDRF Additional SP Moyir Basar Kamdak were present to monitor the rescue efforts.

Choki Tasar’s body was the last to be retrieved, as the accumulation of a huge amount of mud made the rescue operation extremely difficult.

As per reports, most of the deceased were relatives who were overseeing the construction work. The police are yet to register a case in this regard.

The Itanagar Capital Region has been hit hard by heavy rainfall over the past few days.