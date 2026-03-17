[ Samshum Changmi ]

ROING, 16 Mar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh hand over the investigation into the death of a minor domestic worker in Roing to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing serious procedural lapses in the initial probe.

In a communication dated 13 March in connection with Case No 57/2/18/2025-cl, the commission also issued a show-cause notice to the chief secretary, asking why monetary compensation of Rs 10 lakh should not be granted to the next of kin of the deceased minor for violation of her human rights.

The case pertains to the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was reportedly working as a live-in domestic worker in Cheta-I in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The complaint, filed by the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU), alleged that the minor girl was illegally employed as a domestic worker and was found hanging inside the employer’s residence on 11 December, 2025.

The matter had initially been registered as a Zero FIR at the Diyun police station in Changlang district.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the NHRC had earlier deputed a team from its investigation division to conduct an inquiry in Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts between 29 December and 2 January, 2026.

The commission noted that the inquiry established that the deceased was a minor who had been brought from her native place and engaged as a live-in domestic worker in December 2023 when she was around 13 years old, in violation of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Flagging procedural lapses in the initial inquiry, the commission stated that “the facts and manner of the inquiry done by the present IO is nothing but vitiated inquiry which cannot rise to a valid inquiry report,” adding that the investigation should be “judicious, fair, transparent and expeditious,” in accordance with the rule of law.

The commission further directed the state government to submit a comprehensive action taken report within two weeks. It also asked the authorities to initiate prosecution against those responsible for employing the minor, conduct departmental inquiries against erring officials, and strengthen enforcement of child protection laws across the state.

Welcoming the directions of the NHRC, the AICSU said that the commission’s intervention marks an important step towards ensuring justice, accountability, and the protection of vulnerable children. The union urged the state government to fully comply with the directions issued by the NHRC, and to ensure that justice is delivered without delay.