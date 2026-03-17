NAHARLAGUN, 16 Mar: The second day of the Arunachal Fashion Week (AFW) 2026 – The Artisans’ Movement witnessed a vibrant celebration of indigenous textiles and contemporary design as the ‘AFW fashion extravaganza’ unfolded at the Interior Park here under the theme, ‘Tribal fusion’.

Among the attendees were Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, and MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi.

The dignitaries were escorted through the exhibition and installation spaces by Textile & Handicrafts Director Dorjee Phuntso. The exhibition showcased handloom collections, designer displays and curated story panels highlighting the journey of the Artisans’ Movement.

Addressing the gathering, Pul said, “Seeing the inspiring participation of women in Arunachal Fashion Week is truly motivating. Designers from different parts of the state have presented unique creations that beautifully reflect the richness of our traditions and cultural identity. Platforms like this are extremely important as they bring our artisans and designers into the spotlight while encouraging the younger generation to take pride in our heritage.”

MLA Dirchi highlighted the growing recognition of indigenous textiles from the state. She said, “Arunachal Fashion Week fills me with immense pride because it beautifully brings together our artisans, weavers, traditions and culture on a modern platform. At the same time, it provides an important opportunity for the younger generation of our state to showcase their creativity and talent.”

She added: “As our chief minister often emphasises, the progress of our youths is directly linked to the progress of the state. Weaving has always been an integral part of our rural life, and initiatives like this give new energy to our traditional crafts by presenting them in a contemporary and aspirational space like a fashion week.”

Textile & Handicrafts Director Phuntso expressed appreciation for Yana Ngoba Chakpu, the brainchild behind the AFW, and reflected on the five-year journey of the Artisans’ Movement, which has grown into a platform connecting designers, weavers and creative professionals across the state. He noted that the department remains committed to strengthening the handloom and handicrafts sector through skill development and market linkages, while initiatives like AFW help bring indigenous textiles to wider audiences.

The runway segment of the evening featured designers from across Arunachal Pradesh presenting collections inspired by the theme ‘Tribal fusion’, blending traditional handloom textiles with contemporary silhouettes.

The show opened with designer Metam Veo from East Kameng, followed by Osum Jerang Karlo from Upper Siang. Further collections were presented by Mina Ratan from Lohit, Nampi Joram from Keyi Panyor, Agasi Tayu from Dibang Valley, Jumter Angu from West Siang, and Yajir Mara from Upper Subansiri, each bringing unique interpretations of indigenous textiles to the runway.

A special weaver showcase by Yarok Pame from East Siang highlighted the craftsmanship and artistic depth of Arunachal’s weaving traditions. The evening also featured lively musical performances by Bullo Tajung and Sangey Tseriing, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the fashion presentations.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, Chakpu, founder and chief executive officer of the Northeast India Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement, said, “Over the years, the Artisans’ Movement has grown into a collaborative platform connecting designers, weavers, entrepreneurs and creative professionals. Arunachal Fashion Week reflects the confidence of this emerging ecosystem, where indigenous craftsmanship meets contemporary design and young talents find new opportunities in the creative economy.”

AFW chief operating officer Meena Noshi informed that the event has been designed to bring about meaningful participation of young designers, models and creative professionals from across the region. She stated that the increasing involvement of youthsin design, choreography, production and styling reflects the growing confidence of the emerging fashion ecosystem in Arunachal.

A special segment of the programme introduced the professional team from Northeast India Fashion Week, Guwahati, including the show director, choreographer, makeup artists, production and backstage teams whose efforts supported the successful execution of the event.