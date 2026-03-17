YINGKIONG, 16 Mar: Fifty-six out of a total of 77 households in Bomdo village in Upper Siang district signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), extending their support for the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The MoU was signed at the DC’s bungalow here by Binbo Lonchung, representing the 56 households, and Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Lonchung formally handed over the consent of authorisation to the deputy commissioner.

The programme was attended also by SUMP Development Committee vice chairperson Lumgeng Litin, its members Omiyang Boli and Dubom Tekseng, CO Kenbang Jongkey, and project-affected families.

Addressing the gathering, the DC elaborated the various aspects of the PFR survey, clarifying doubts and misconceptions regarding the PFR process. He commended the residents of

Bomdo village for their “forward-looking” approach and constructive support towards the proposed initiative.

Meanwhile, in Siang district, the Parong village unit of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project District Committee (SUMPDC) also on Monday submitted an additional list of residents extending their consent for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the SUMP.

Earlier, 67 households from the village had signed a MoU with the state government. With seven more households formally submitting their support, the total number of pro-PFR households in Parong village has now reached 74.

SUMPDC Parong village chairman Tarin Tali and its members submitted the formal document to Siang DC Tayi Taggu in the presence of SP James Lego and state nodal officer for SUMP Atek Miyu. (DIPROs)