The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has flagged alleged administrative irregularities at the NHPC Ltd’s Itanagar regional office. It has raised concerns over the transfer of local employees, shortage of staff, and the alleged neglect of safeguards for Scheduled Tribe communities.

The association has alleged that several non-engineering employees, including local women, have been transferred from the Itanagar office to remote project sites. This has led the association to question the necessity of such transfers, noting that these roles are primarily administrative and are usually confined to regional offices. It has also pointed to a reduction in manpower at the Itanagar office compared to other NHPC regional offices.

The ANYA has further made serious allegations that opportunities meant for indigenous communities, including employment and contractual benefits, are not being fully implemented. The NHPC has faced similar allegations from other organisations in the past, and it must address these concerns transparently instead of remaining ambiguous.

The state government and the NHPC should take these issues seriously, as the company is expected to play a long-term role and will be a major provider of employment in the state.