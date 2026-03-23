SEPPA, 22 Mar: The 9th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball Tournaments concluded here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

The tournament showcased exceptional talent and competitive spirit across all categories. In the Under-16 football category, West Seppa emerged victorious in the boys’ division, while Chayang Tajo secured the title in the girls’ division. Similarly, in the Under-16 volleyball, West Seppa clinched the boys’ title, and Chayang Tajo triumphed in the girls’ category.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, ADC (HQ) Manjunath R and SP Kamdam Sikom.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries congratulated all the participants on their dedication, discipline, and exemplary sportsmanship. They extended their best wishes to the young athletes for continued success in their sporting journeys, and encouraged them to strive for excellence at the upcoming state-level HDMT tournaments.

In his closing remarks, District Sports Officer (i/c) Yomgam Marde expressed gratitude to the core technical team, the state’s professional referees, volunteers, and spectators for their unwavering support and contributions, which ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

The tournament stood as a testament to unity, determination, and the vibrant sporting culture of the district. It also paid a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of late Hangpan Dada, inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence with passion and integrity. (DIPRO)