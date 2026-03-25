ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: The U-23 tri-nation football friendlies, involving host India, Bhutan and Tajikistan, are all set to begin at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on 25 March.

Bhutan and Tajikistan will play the opening game.

India will play against Bhutan and Tajikistan on 28 and 31 March. All matches will begin at 7 pm, and tickets can be purchased at slotallot.in.

This will be the second international football tournament to take place in Arunachal Pradesh after the SAFF U-19 Championship held in 2025 at the same venue.

The opening ceremony, scheduled at 6 pm, will be attended by Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, the organiser, has appealed to all football enthusiasts to witness the matches and support and encourage the young footballers participating in this international tournament. (APFA/AIFF)