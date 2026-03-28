ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: In a swift disposal of a POCSO case, a special court in Yupia has convicted a 25-year-old and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment, completing the trial within about two months of taking cognisance of the offence.

Special Judge (POCSO) Dr Hirendra Kashyap convicted Jeherul Islam under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional one-month simple imprisonment.

The case pertains to an incident on 9 December, 2025 at Khola Camp in Doimukh, where the accused, a daily wage labourer working at the victim’s residence, allegedly followed the 16-year-old girl on a staircase, grabbed her chin and attempted to kiss her with sexual intent. The victim resisted, escaped, and immediately informed her mother, following which the police were alerted and the accused was later apprehended while attempting to flee.

An FIR was registered on 10 December, 2025, at the Itanagar women police station.

The investigation was completed promptly, and a chargesheet was filed on 16 January, 2026. The court took cognisance of the case later in January and framed charges on 5 March. Evidence was produced on 20 March, and the judgement was pronounced on 26 March, reflecting an expedited trial process.

During the trial, the prosecution examined four witnesses, including the victim, her mother, her brother, and the investigating officer. The court found the testimonies consistent, natural and corroborative, holding that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also determined that the victim was a minor at the time of the offence, relying on her birth certificate and witness statements, which established her age as 16 years.

Rejecting the defence’ claim of false implication and absence from the scene, the court observed that there was no reason to doubt the credibility of the victim and her family members. It further noted that the act clearly constituted sexual assault under the POCSO Act as it involved physical contact with sexual intent.

While the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Kagam Bagra sought maximum punishment, the defence pleaded for leniency, citing the convict’s lack of prior criminal record. The court, however, observed that the convict showed no remorse during sentencing but was still awarded the minimum punishment prescribed under the law, considering it to be a first-time offence.

The period already spent in custody during investigation and trial – over three months – will be set off against the sentence.

The convict has been informed of his right to appeal before the high court.