[ Badak Yomgam ]

The decade spanning 2015 to 2025 witnessed a significant and visible shift in the tourism development of Arunachal Pradesh. But while budgetary support has been effectively directed into several key areas, there remains an opportunity to further address structural developmental needs of many other potential tourism zones.

This current distribution is influenced by a financial strategy that prioritises districts with high military importance or established international brands. Tawang, for instance, remains a consistent beneficiary of this model, appearing as a foundational provision in nearly every major state and central funding cycle, from the nearly 50 crore Swadesh Darshan Northeast circuits to the significant investments in the Sela tunnel. While this focus has successfully established a western focal point for tourism, there is now opportunity to expand this momentum to the interior and eastern belts. By broadening the expenditure approach, the state can ensure that tourism revenue circulates more widely across the geography, further safeguarding cultural heritage alongside strategic positioning.

A regional analysis suggests that the Siang belt, central western region and the southern interior regions could benefit from increased visibility in primary tourism circuits. Despite possessing some of the most pristine river systems and ancient heritage sites in the eastern Himalayas, these districts have a pattern of infrastructure that is still maturing compared to the western corridor. Even as the new tourism campaign of 2026 attempts to brand the Siang river curve as a site of pristine glory, the underlying fiscal support for districts of the central region remains a key area for growth. These regions currently face a cycle ofgeographic concentration: they are sometimes underserved by the infrastructure due to lower visitor density, yet they possess immense cultural wealth that has yet to be fully translated into consistent economic revenue.

One of the most critical areas for future policy is the protection of the state’s diverse cultural identity. Current approaches can sometimes lead to a generic representation for outsiders, where the distinct traditions of interior districts are categorized broadly. Projects like the PRASHAD scheme and Swadesh Darshan schemes have further deepened this disparity by concentrating resources on safe assets and strategic landmarks. For example, while Parshuram Kund in Lohit received nearly thirty eight crores for rejuvenation, other historically significant spiritual sites have maintained more basic operational levels. There is an opportunity to move towards a more comprehensive approach to ensure that the living heritage of all districts is polished for global eyes.

Similarly the state capital, Itanagar in Papum Pare, has the potential to evolve from a transit hub into a more robust cultural centre with targeted investment. By prioritising diverse identities, the state can ensure that the rich, pluralistic heritage of all its districts remains vibrant for the outside world.

In the far east, the Myanmar-bordering districts of Longding and Tirap represent a unique cultural frontier. While Phase I of the Vibrant Villages Programme focused largely on the northern border, the inclusion of these eastern regions in future phases presents an opportunity to drive tourism-led growth alongside strategic defence. By increasing investment in these eastern belts, the government can elevate the historical significance of areas like the Pangsau Pass in Changlang and the detailed traditions of Longding to the global stage. This ensures that a singular branding does not eclipse the reality of the 28 districts and their diverse populations.

The ‘Take a New Turn’ campaign of 2026 introduces six specific narrative lenses – spiritual, cultural, alpine, riverine, sunrise and adventure. While these narratives are marketed as a diversification of the state’s identity, it is essential to ensure they do not unintentionally limit the reach of the campaign to only a few certified destinations. Ensuring that all districts can participate in high speed advertising will prevent certain cultural narratives from being overlooked. Arunachal is fundamentally a collection of 26 tribes spread across 28 districts, each possessing their own distinct beliefs, languages and social practices. A highly integrated tourism policy is the most effective way to highlight Arunachal’s greatest strength: its unified yet diverse identity. True tourism should serve as a platform for ethnic pluralism, where every district and every tribe is afforded the same dignity and developmental support. Matching the investment in the heartland districts with the intensity of safeguarding of cultural identity is a shared benefit across all communities.

NB: Data sources used in this analysis:

# Ministry of Tourism (PIB), Project Sanctions for North East Circuits (2014-2025).

# Government of India, PRASHAD Scheme Allocation Report (Parshuram Kund).

# Ministry of Home Affairs, Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-I) Implementation Status.

# Arunachal Pradesh Department of Tourism, ‘Take a New Turn’ Brand Guidelines (2026). (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU, Shillong)