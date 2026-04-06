ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Dera Natung Government College’s (DNGC) Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Taro Sindik has been honoured with the prestigious Global Diamond Icon Award-2026.

The award was conferred by the Bhavya Foundation during the Antarrashtriya Maitri Sammelan held at the Gyan Vihar University, Jaipur on 5 April.

Dr Sindik received the award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution to the promotion and enrichment of Hindi language and literature,” stated a release.

His academic dedication, research engagement, and efforts in advancing Hindi studies have been widely acknowledged and appreciated at national and international platforms, the release said.

The achievement brings pride to the institution and highlights the growing impact of Hindi scholarship in the contemporary academic and cultural landscape, it added.