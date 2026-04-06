ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The capping ceremony for the first-year GNM students of the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital School of Nursing (RKMHSN) here was held on Saturday at the RKMH seminar hall.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the professional journey of the nursing students, symbolising their commitment to compassionate and ethical healthcare service.

Among the attendees were Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, Haridwar-based RK Mission Sevashrama secretary Swami Dayamurtyanandaji Maharaj, and

Ward 4 Corporator Techi Mema.

The capping of the students was conducted by RKMHSN Principal Rani Borang Tamut, along nursing tutor Surmlia Chanu.

The dignitaries in their addresses highlighted the noble role of nurses, the values of selfless service, and the importance of professionalism and empathy in healthcare.

On the occasion, RKMH secretary Swami Vedasaranandaji Maharaj presented a memorandum to Wahge, seeking support for upgrading the school of nursing from GNM to a BSc nursing college.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of meritorious students and a brief cultural presentation by the students.