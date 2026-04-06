ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: A workshop on human-wildlife conflict was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the environment, forest and climate changedepartment, at DK Convention Centre here on Saturday, in the presence of Gauhati High Court judge and APSLSA Executive Chairman Justice SK Medhi and other resource persons.

The workshop featured insightful sessions conducted by distinguished resource persons, including Rajiv Gandhi University’s Sociology HoD Dr Bikash Bage,

Research Officer (Wildlife) Dr Tajum Yomcha, Keyi Panyor Range Forest Officer Kime Rambia, Assistant Professor (Dr) Kuntala Roy Choudhury from Guwahati-based Royal Global University, advocates Sum V Darang and Nega Tayeng, and a legal aid counsel from the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench.

The discussions focused on the socio-legal dimensions of human-wildlife conflict, preventive strategies, community participations, and the role of legal awareness in mitigating such conflicts. Emphasis was laid on strengthening coordination between the forest department, legal institutions, and local communities.

The members expressed their collective resolve to enhance awareness, promote sustainable coexistence, and strengthen legal and institutional mechanisms to effectively address human-wildlife conflict in the state.

The workshop witnessed active participations of members of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, various CBOs, members of law students’ unions, heads of departments, officers of the Gauhati High Court, gaon buras and buris from various districts, vendors,and members of market associations.