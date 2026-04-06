NEW DELHI, 5 Apr: The Congress on Sunday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife possesses passports of three countries and that he concealed information about her properties, but the BJP leader “categorically rejected” the claims as “malicious” and “fabricated” and vowed to take legal action “within 48 hours.”

Targeting Sarma as the campaign peaks for the 9 April election in Assam, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera showed, at a press conference, purported documents to support the allegations and demanded that the Election Commission cancel his nomination for allegedly concealing information in his poll affidavit.

Hitting back at Khera, Sarma said that as Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose the Congress’ sinking ground.

“These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam,” the Assam chief minister said.

He alleged that “documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation.”

Sarma said his wife and he will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Khera for making “reckless and defamatory statements.”

In his press conference here, Khera said Assam Chief Minister Sarma and his wife “have faced numerous allegations over time – such as land grabbing, misappropriation of temple donations, siphoning off government subsidies.”

“However, the documents we are presenting before you today pertain to matters extending beyond India’s borders,” Khera said.

“Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the Assam chief minister, holds three passports,” he alleged. Khera claimed that she has a UAE passport, which was issued on 14 March, 2022 and expires on 13 March, 2027.

He claimed the second passport in her name is from Antigua and Barbuda, which was issued from 26 August, 2021, and expires on 25 August, 2031.

Khera also alleged that the third passport in her name is from Egypt which was issued on 13 February, 2022 and expires on 12 February, 2029.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma’s entire politics is predicated on hatred against Muslims; yet, his wife holds passports from two Muslim countries,” Khera alleged.

“Are they making preparations to flee the country in the event of an electoral defeat?” Khera said.

Rejecting Khera’s claims, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said she will take legal action against him.

“I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court,” she said on X.

Khera also alleged that Sarma’s wife owns two properties in Dubai.

“Many people own properties abroad; however, when a spouse contests an election, these assets must be disclosed in their affidavit. Yet, there is no mention whatsoever of these two Dubai properties in Himanta Biswa Sarma’s affidavit,” Khera said.

Why did he fail to disclose his wife’s Dubai properties in his affidavit? the Congress leader asked.

Khera also alleged that Sarma’s wife owns a company based in Wyoming, USA. The list of members for this company includes the names of the couple and their son, he claimed.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has stashed his money in Wyoming by setting up shell companies,” he alleged.

Home Minister Amit Shah must answer as to whether he will constitute an SIT to investigate these matters, Khera said.

“When will CEC Gyanesh Kumar take cognisance of the concealment of information in the affidavit?” he said.

Sarma should not remain out of jail for even a single day and his nomination must be cancelled, Khera said.

Countering Khera, Sarma said, “Today’s press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground.”

“I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam,” Sarma said on X.

“My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements,” he said.

“I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course,” Sarma said.

The people of Assam will not be misled by such propaganda, he asserted.

“We remain focused, determined, and confident of securing a decisive mandate of more than 100 seats from the people,” Sarma said.

The BJP leader said the truth will prevail and those spreading misinformation will be held accountable.

“I am confident that Pawan Khera’s campaign of falsehood is nearing its end. Eventually, Mr Khera will go to Jail,” Sarma said. (PTI)