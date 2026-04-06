TAWANG, 5 Apr: The Winter Adventure Tawang 2026 training programme began at the picturesque Panga Teng Tso Lake here on Sunday.

The initiative aims to nurture talent in skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-based activities, while also boosting adventure tourism in the region. A total of 46 trainees are participating in the programme, and will undergo intensive hands-on training in skiing and snowboarding techniques, safety protocols, and endurance development under experts from the SkiMo India Federation.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, BRTF Commander Col Karan Sharma and Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi attended the inaugural programme.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner expressed hope that the initiative would open new avenues for the youths of the state and encourage wider participation in winter sports. She suggested that such initiatives be institutionalised as an annual ‘winter camp’ to inspire and engage young participants.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the region, she noted that winter sports in Tawang hold immense promise, with increasing tourist interest in such activities.

Linggi stated that the department has for the first time launched training in skiing and snowboarding, recognising the strong potential for winter sports in Tawang.

He expressed hope that the initiative would elevate the sport and inspire youths to pursue skiing professionally.

The serene Panga Teng Tso Lake, known for its scenic beauty and seasonal snowfall, provides an ideal setting for high-altitude training.

The programme reflects the government’s broader vision to develop structured winter sports infrastructure and promote sustainable adventure tourism in the state, Linggi stated.

Adventure-X Fusion Tribe president Lhakpa Tsering termed the event “a historic beginning for winter sports in eastern India.”

He expressed optimism that such initiatives would enable youths of Arunachal Pradesh to compete at national platforms such as the Khelo India Games and the National Winter Games, and eventually represent the country at the Olympic level.

As per the schedule, the 10-day intensive training programme will conclude on 14 April, followed by the Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship on 15 April, which is expected to attract athletes and enthusiasts from across the country.

The programme is being organised by the department of sports and youth affairs, and managed by Adventure-X Fusion Tribe.