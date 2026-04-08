The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of Arunachal Pradesh collaborated with Karnataka to capture rogue elephants responsible for multiple human deaths.

The operation began on 30 March, and the first rogue elephant was captured on 1 April near RKM School in Deomali in Tirap. This elephant was linked to the killing of five people, including former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar in July 2025. Deomali and Lohit district had become sites of human-elephant conflict.

A second rogue elephant, responsible for the deaths of two people, was captured near Jecko village in Lohit after a separate operation. Advanced methods such as AI-enabled thermal drones and eyewitness tracking were used during the operation, which involved a 12-member expert team from Karnataka led by Dr. Ramesha H, with support from organizations like the Wildlife Institute of India.

The two districts have been facing a growing challenge of human-wildlife conflict. With human settlements increasingly overlapping with forest habitats, as well as the expansion of physical infrastructure like roads and other projects in the state, there has been a rise in human-animal conflict. Wildlife has caused multiple fatalities, highlighting how dangerous these conflicts have become, with wild animals straying into populated areas more frequently.

The reasons need to be studied properly and a mitigation plan developed.