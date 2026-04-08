DOIMUKH, 7 Apr: The B.Ed IV semester trainees of the department of education, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Red Ribbon Club (RRB) unit of the University, organized an HIV/AIDS awareness programme on Tuesday in several institutions across Papum Pare district, including Kendriya Vidyalaya NERIST, Naharlagun, RGU, and Gumto JNV. The programme primarily targeted adolescent students with the aim of creating awareness about HIV/AIDS, promoting healthy behaviour, removing myths and misconceptions, and encouraging informed decision-making among adolescents.

RGU’s RRB coordinator, Dr. Tage Monju, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the growing concern regarding HIV/AIDS in the state.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, she said that as of April 2026, the situation in Arunachal Pradesh reflects an increasing trend, with approximately 2,500-2,600 people identified as HIV-positive up to 2025. Districts such as Papum Pare and Namsai have reported higher numbers of cases.

Dr. Monju further emphasized that the need for awareness programmes is becoming increasingly important, particularly among young people.

“Many youths are affected due to lack of awareness, unsafe practices, and stigma surrounding testing,” she said, and added that such initiatives play a crucial role in educating students about prevention, safe practices, and the importance of early testing, while also helping to reduce fear and misconceptions.

A total of 108 B.Ed trainees actively engaged students through a variety of interactive and informative activities such as skits, presentations on HIV/AIDS, poster presentations, and competitions based on the theme of HIV/AIDS during the programme. Winners of the competitions were awarded prizes to encourage participation and reinforce learning.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of the Dean, faculty of education, prof. Elizabeth Hangsing, the head of the department of education, prof. Boa Reena Tok, and programme coordinator, prof. Anga Padu. (PRO RGU)